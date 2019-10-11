Friday’s Sports Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
MLB — Announced Washington RHP Daniel Hudson was placed on the postseason paternity list and RHP Wander Suero will replace him on the National League Championship Series roster.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
SACRAMENTO KINGS — Waived C Erik Mika and F Isaiah Pineiro.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed CB Chris Jones to the practice squad. Released CB Andre Chachere from the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed QB Eric Dungey to the practice squad. Placed WR Derrick Willies on the practice squad IR.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed FB Andy Janovich to a three-year extension.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived RB Jon Hilliman. Signed RB Buck Allen.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed C Nate Trewyn from the practice squad. Placed G Zack Bailey on IR.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Terminated the contract G Malcolm Bunche from the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Ilya Lyubushkin from Tucson (AHL). Assigned D Kyle Capobianco to Tucson.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed D Andy Greene on IR. Recalled D Matt Tennyson from Binghamton (AHL).
RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Stephen Masi assistant wrestling coach.
