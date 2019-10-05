Listen Live Sports

Furman runs for 460 yards, beats Samford 58-14

October 5, 2019 6:54 pm
 
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Darren Grainger threw four TD passes, Devin Wynn had 278 yards from scrimmage and three scores, and Furman beat Samford 58-14 on Saturday.

Furman ran 60 times for 460 yards and finished with 647 yards of total offense. Wynn’s 217 yards rushing ranked ninth in program history. Grainger was 6 of 9 for 183 yards and no interceptions.

Furman (4-2, 3-0 Southern Conference) scored on its first nine possessions — seven straight touchdowns followed by a field goal and a touchdown that capped the scoring early in the fourth quarter.

Samford (3-3, 2-1) scored on the opening possession of the game. But Wynn went 75 yards on Furman’s first play from scrimmage, tying it at 7-all and sparking a 35-point run.

The Paladins led 28-7 at the end of the first quarter and 42-14 at halftime.

Jay Stanton ran eight times for 77 yards for the Bulldogs.

