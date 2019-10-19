Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Gabriel leads UCF past East Carolina 41-28

October 19, 2019
 
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Dillon Gabriel threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score as UCF beat East Carolina 41-28 on Saturday night.

Gabriel had a career-high 365 yards passing for the Knights (5-2, 2-1 American Athletic Conference) who scored 35 points in the first half. Gabriel Davis caught two touchdown passes and had 164 yards receiving. Otis Anderson ran for 80 yards on 18 carries.

The Knights scored three touchdowns in the first quarter beginning with Gabriel’s keeper to cap a 92-yard drive. Greg McCrae took it in from the 4 after that and Bentavious Thompson streaked 32 yards to close the quarter with a 21-0 lead.

Backup QB Darriel Mack Jr. threw a 33-yard touchdown to Davis early in the second quarter and Gabriel returned on the next drive to hit Davis again from 16 yards for a 35-3 advantage with 1:09 left in the half.

The Knights allowed 17-unanswered ECU points in the third quarter before Gabriel found Tre Nixon for a 53-yard score to lead 41-22.

Holton Ahlers had 313 yards and a touchdown passing and ran for another score for the Pirates (3-4, 0-3).

