Gainwell runs wild in Memphis’ 52-33 win over UL Monroe

October 5, 2019 8:06 pm
 
MONROE, La. (AP) — Brady White threw three touchdown passes, Kenneth Gainwell ran for 209 yards and two scores, and Memphis beat Louisiana Monroe 52-33 on Saturday.

Gainwell is the first freshman in program history to top 200 yards rushing and needed only 14 carries — a 14.9 average — to do it.

Memphis (5-0) built a 29-10 lead in the second quarter before Louisiana Monroe got back in it. The Warhawks reduced their deficit to 39-33 with when Caleb Evans threw a 36-yard TD pass to Josh Pederson with 6:31 remaining.

But on the first play after the ensuing kickoff, Gainwell ran for a 68-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 12 points. Following the kickoff, on the Warhawks’ first play, La’Andre Thomas intercepted Evans and ran it back 33 yards and a 52-33 lead.

Evans threw for 286 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 112 yards on 18 carries and two scores. Josh Johnson ran for 119 yards on 19 carries for Louisiana Monroe (2-3).

The Warhawks outgained Memphis 575-535 in total yardage but suffered 11 penalties for 114 yards.

