Gainwell sets Memphis record in 47-17 rout of Tulane

October 19, 2019 11:22 pm
 
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Brady White threw five touchdown passes, Kenneth Gainwell scored three touchdowns and combined for 307 yards of offense and Memphis routed Tulane 47-17 on Saturday night.

Gainwell is the first player for Memphis (6-1, 2-1 American Athletic Conference), and the first in the FBS to have 200 yards receiving and 100 yards rushing in a game since Troy Edwards of Louisiana Tech in 1997.

Gainwell finished with nine receptions for 203 yards and two touchdowns, and carried the ball 18 times for 104 yards and a touchdown. White was 21-of-29 passing for 358 yards.

Justin McMillan was 15 of 28 for 187 yards passing with one touchdown pass and three interceptions for Tulane (5-2, 2-1). He added 89 yards on the ground on 15 carries, and also ran for a score.

The Tigers led 34-10 at halftime. Riley Patterson’s two field goals from 29 and 34 yards stretched the Memphis lead to 40-10 midway through the third quarter.

