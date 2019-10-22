Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Genoa fires Andreazzoli and prepares to hire Thiago Motta

October 22, 2019 9:30 am
 
< a min read
Share       

GENOA, Italy (AP) — Genoa has fired Aurelio Andreazzoli and is preparing to hire former Italy international Thiago Motta as a replacement.

Genoa announced Andreazzoli’s firing on Tuesday, two days after a 5-1 rout by Parma.

Genoa is one point above city rival and last-place Sampdoria.

Motta, who also played for Barcelona, Genoa, Inter Milan, and Paris Saint-Germain, previously coached PSG’s Under-19 squad.

Advertisement

___

        Copy: Insight by Akamai: IT security professionals address the federal approach to identity management and zero trust in this exclusive executive briefing.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 70th Annual International Astronautical...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Eleven soldiers receive first U.S. Army's Expert Soldier Badges

Today in History

1981: Professional air traffic controllers union is decertified