Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Georgetown wins 4th straight, beats Cornell 14-8

October 5, 2019 6:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Gunther Johnson threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Crayton late in the game to help Georgetown to a 14-8 victory over Cornell on Saturday.

Georgetown (4-1) has won four straight and opens Patriot League play hosting Fordham on Saturday. The Big Red (1-2) travel to Harvard on Saturday.

Crayton caught his only pass for a score with 5:13 remaining. The Hoyas forced a three-and-out on Cornell’s next possession. Johnson threw a 9-yard pass to Joshua Tomas on fourth-and-8 with 3:34 to play and Georgetown ran out the clock.

Johnson was 6 of 9 for 110 yards passing, and ran for a 3-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Herman Moultrie III added 101 yards rushing on 24 carries for the Hoyas.

Advertisement

Harold Coles ran for a 5-yard touchdown at the end of the third quarter for Cornell (1-2). Coles finished with 65 yards rushing.

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|6 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
10|7 NRO Cyber Day
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Community relations event at DoD Education Activity Bahrain

Today in History

1927: Work begins on Mount Rushmore