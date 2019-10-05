Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Georgia Southern tops Savannah State 24-19

October 5, 2019 9:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jack Chambers threw two touchdown passes and ran for the go-ahead score and Georgia Southern overcame four lost turnovers to beat Division II-member Savannah State 24-19 on Saturday for its first win of the season.

Trailing 19-7 in the third quarter, Chambers hit Kameron Brown on a 4-yard TD strike, then ran it in from the 1 in the fourth quarter for the go-ahead TD. Alex Usry added a 35-yard field goal and Darin Smalls ended the Tigers’ final drive by intercepting a D’Vonn Gibbons pass with 2:19 to play.

The Buccaneers (1-4) were hurt by three interceptions and a fumble that led to all of Savannah State’s points.

Gibbons’ 49-yard TD run was set up by an opening-drive fumble recovery and interceptions led to D’Angelo Durham’s 9-yard TD run and to two field goals by Giovanni Lugo.

Advertisement

Chambers, 24 of 35 for 231 yards with three interceptions, hit Jaquan Williams on a 13-yard TD pass to tie the game at 7. Ronnie Harris gained 120 yards on 18 carries.

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

Gibbons was 4 of 11 for 40 yards for the Tigers (3-2, 0-1), who were outgained 415 yards to 240. After 19 years as a Division I team, Savannah State this season is in Division II’s Southern Intercollegiate Conference.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|6 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
10|7 NRO Cyber Day
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Community relations event at DoD Education Activity Bahrain

Today in History

1927: Work begins on Mount Rushmore