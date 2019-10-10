Giants-Patriots Stats

|New York
|0
|14
|0
|0—14
|New England
|7
|14
|0
|14—35
|First Quarter
NE_Winovich 6 blocked punt return (Nugent kick), 1:41.
NE_Bolden 1 run (Nugent kick), 7:11.
NYG_Tate 64 pass from D.Jones (Rosas kick), 6:05.
NYG_Golden 42 fumble return (Rosas kick), 4:38.
NE_Brady 1 run (Nugent kick), :36.
NE_Van Noy 22 fumble return (Nugent kick), 8:33.
NE_Brady 1 run (Nugent kick), 3:49.
A_65,878.
___
|NYG
|NE
|First downs
|10
|27
|Total Net Yards
|213
|427
|Rushes-yards
|16-52
|34-114
|Passing
|161
|313
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-10
|Kickoff Returns
|2-53
|1-28
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-62
|3-33
|Comp-Att-Int
|15-31-3
|31-41-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-0
|3-21
|Punts
|6-32.7
|3-40.7
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|5-40
|3-20
|Time of Possession
|20:24
|39:36
___
RUSHING_New York, Hilliman 11-38, D.Jones 2-8, Penny 3-6. New England, Michel 22-86, Bolden 3-23, Brady 7-6, White 2-(minus 1).
PASSING_New York, D.Jones 15-31-3-161. New England, Brady 31-41-1-334.
RECEIVING_New York, Tate 6-102, Slayton 3-32, Ellison 3-30, Hilliman 2-(minus 3), Penny 1-0. New England, Edelman 9-113, White 9-46, Meyers 4-54, Olszewski 2-34, Izzo 2-31, Michel 2-27, Bolden 2-22, Gordon 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_New England, Nugent 40.
