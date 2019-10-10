Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Giants-Patriots Stats

October 10, 2019 11:38 pm
 
New York 0 14 0 0—14
New England 7 14 0 14—35
First Quarter

NE_Winovich 6 blocked punt return (Nugent kick), 1:41.

Second Quarter

NE_Bolden 1 run (Nugent kick), 7:11.

NYG_Tate 64 pass from D.Jones (Rosas kick), 6:05.

NYG_Golden 42 fumble return (Rosas kick), 4:38.

NE_Brady 1 run (Nugent kick), :36.

Fourth Quarter

NE_Van Noy 22 fumble return (Nugent kick), 8:33.

NE_Brady 1 run (Nugent kick), 3:49.

A_65,878.

NYG NE
First downs 10 27
Total Net Yards 213 427
Rushes-yards 16-52 34-114
Passing 161 313
Punt Returns 0-0 1-10
Kickoff Returns 2-53 1-28
Interceptions Ret. 1-62 3-33
Comp-Att-Int 15-31-3 31-41-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-0 3-21
Punts 6-32.7 3-40.7
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-1
Penalties-Yards 5-40 3-20
Time of Possession 20:24 39:36

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New York, Hilliman 11-38, D.Jones 2-8, Penny 3-6. New England, Michel 22-86, Bolden 3-23, Brady 7-6, White 2-(minus 1).

PASSING_New York, D.Jones 15-31-3-161. New England, Brady 31-41-1-334.

RECEIVING_New York, Tate 6-102, Slayton 3-32, Ellison 3-30, Hilliman 2-(minus 3), Penny 1-0. New England, Edelman 9-113, White 9-46, Meyers 4-54, Olszewski 2-34, Izzo 2-31, Michel 2-27, Bolden 2-22, Gordon 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_New England, Nugent 40.

