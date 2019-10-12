Listen Live Sports

Giffen’s FG in 3rd OT lifts Lamar over Sam Houston St. 20-17

October 12, 2019 7:30 pm
 
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Bailey Giffen kicked a 27-yard field goal and Michael Lawson had an interception in the third overtime to give Lamar a 20-17 victory over Sam Houston State on Saturday.

Griffen made a 43-yarder in the first OT, and Jordan Hoy threw a 7-yard score to Mason Sikes in the second extra period for Lamar (4-3, 2-2 Southland Conference). Lawson intercepted a Ty Brock pass to end the game.

Hunter Pinegar kicked a 23-yard field goal in the first overtime, and Donovan Williams ran into the end zone on an 11-yard run in the second for Sam Houston State (4-3, 3-1).

Brock tossed a 5-yard touchdown pass to Nathan Stewart in the first quarter. Lamar’s Cameron Houston scored on a fumble recovery in the end zone in the second quarter that tied the game at 7-7 before a scoreless second half.

