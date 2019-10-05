Listen Live Sports

Glass throws for 4 TDs, Alabama A&M tops Texas Southern

October 5, 2019 8:11 pm
 
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Aqeel Glass threw for 377 yards and four touchdown passes, including the game-winner in overtime, and Alabama A&M defeated Texas Southern 35-28 on Saturday.

After Glass connected with Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim on a 12-yard touchdown, the Bulldogs (4-2, 1-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) held on for the homecoming victory. It was Ibrahim’s second touchdown reception of the game.

Alabama A&M led 28-13 in the third quarter after Zabrian Moore caught a 73-yard touchdown pass from Glass.

The Tigers (0-5, 0-2) tied it with two TD passes from Devin Williams, the first 50 yards to Donnie Corley and the second 40 yards to Ke’Lenn Davis. Williams threw for 252 yards and two touchdowns.

