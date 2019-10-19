Listen Live Sports

Goerges sets up Luxembourg final against Ostapenko

October 19, 2019 2:32 pm
 
LUXEMBOURG (AP) — Defending champion Julia Goerges returned to the final of the Luxembourg Open after beating third-seeded Elena Rybakina 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday.

Goerges had to come from a set down in her previous three matches this week but converted all three of her break points to get past Rybakina.

She will face Jelena Ostapenko in the final, after the former French Open winner beat Anna Blinkova 2-6, 6-3, 6-2.

The pair played together in doubles in 2017, but this will be the first singles final between them.

In doubles, American teenagers Coco Gauff and Catherine McNally won their second WTA tour title as a pairing, beating Kaitlyn Christian and Chile’s Alexa Guarachi, 6-2, 6-2.

Gauff lost in the first round of the singles tournament in Luxembourg, after winning her first WTA singles title in Linz, Austria, last week.

