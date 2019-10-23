Golden Knights-Blackhawks Sum

Vegas 0 0 1 0—2 Chicago 1 0 0 0—1 Vegas won shootout 2-1.

First Period_1, Chicago, Dach 1 (Maatta, Strome), 16:15.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_2, Vegas, Holden 2 (Stastny, Stone), 18:27.

Overtime_None.

Shootout_Vegas 2 (Pirri NG, Marchessault G, Theodore G), Chicago 1 (Toews G, Kane NG, DeBrincat NG).

Shots on Goal_Vegas 8-9-15-2_34. Chicago 12-12-8_32.

Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 5; Chicago 0 of 4.

Goalies_Vegas, Fleury 7-2-0 (32 shots-31 saves). Chicago, Lehner 1-0-2 (34-33).

A_21,172 (19,717). T_2:39.

Referees_Brandon Blandina, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Brandon Gawryletz.

