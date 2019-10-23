Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Golden Knights-Blackhawks Sum

October 23, 2019 12:45 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Vegas 0 0 1 0—2
Chicago 1 0 0 0—1
Vegas won shootout 2-1.

First Period_1, Chicago, Dach 1 (Maatta, Strome), 16:15.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_2, Vegas, Holden 2 (Stastny, Stone), 18:27.

Overtime_None.

Advertisement

Shootout_Vegas 2 (Pirri NG, Marchessault G, Theodore G), Chicago 1 (Toews G, Kane NG, DeBrincat NG).

        Copy: Insight by Akamai: IT security professionals address the federal approach to identity management and zero trust in this exclusive executive briefing.

Shots on Goal_Vegas 8-9-15-2_34. Chicago 12-12-8_32.

Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 5; Chicago 0 of 4.

Goalies_Vegas, Fleury 7-2-0 (32 shots-31 saves). Chicago, Lehner 1-0-2 (34-33).

A_21,172 (19,717). T_2:39.

Referees_Brandon Blandina, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Brandon Gawryletz.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 70th Annual International Astronautical...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Blue Angels fly in formation with the B-29 Superfortress “Doc”

Today in History

1981: Professional air traffic controllers union is decertified