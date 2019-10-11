Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Golden Knights-Coyotes Sums

October 11, 2019 1:55 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Vegas 1 0 0—1
Arizona 2 2 0—4

First Period_1, Arizona, Garland 1 (Soderberg), 8:00. 2, Arizona, Schmaltz 1 (Hayton, Dvorak), 19:21. 3, Vegas, Theodore 1 (McNabb, Glass), 19:55. Penalties_Hayton, ARI, (tripping), 3:46; Merrill, VGK, (interference), 8:42; Dvorak, ARI, (high sticking), 11:41; Arizona bench, served by Garland (), 19:55.

Second Period_4, Arizona, Garland 2 (Oesterle), 2:03. 5, Arizona, Hjalmarsson 1 (Soderberg, Keller), 18:28. Penalties_Arizona bench, served by Garland (too many men on the ice), 14:06.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Glass, VGK, (tripping), 14:10.

Shots on Goal_Vegas 15-10-13_38. Arizona 14-10-5_29.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 4; Arizona 0 of 2.

Goalies_Vegas, Subban 0-1-0 (14 shots-12 saves), Fleury 2-1-0 (15-13). Arizona, Kuemper 1-2-0 (38-37).

A_13,864 (17,125). T_2:23.

Referees_Justin St Pierre, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Kiel Murchison.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 SBIR/STTR Innovation Summit
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
10|8 5th Annual Cyber Electromagnetic...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Army Europe Band and Chorus perform “Dancing in the Street”

Today in History

1973: Spiro Agnew becomes first VP to resign