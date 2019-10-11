Golden Knights-Coyotes Sums

Vegas 1 0 0—1 Arizona 2 2 0—4

First Period_1, Arizona, Garland 1 (Soderberg), 8:00. 2, Arizona, Schmaltz 1 (Hayton, Dvorak), 19:21. 3, Vegas, Theodore 1 (McNabb, Glass), 19:55. Penalties_Hayton, ARI, (tripping), 3:46; Merrill, VGK, (interference), 8:42; Dvorak, ARI, (high sticking), 11:41; Arizona bench, served by Garland (), 19:55.

Second Period_4, Arizona, Garland 2 (Oesterle), 2:03. 5, Arizona, Hjalmarsson 1 (Soderberg, Keller), 18:28. Penalties_Arizona bench, served by Garland (too many men on the ice), 14:06.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Glass, VGK, (tripping), 14:10.

Shots on Goal_Vegas 15-10-13_38. Arizona 14-10-5_29.

Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 4; Arizona 0 of 2.

Goalies_Vegas, Subban 0-1-0 (14 shots-12 saves), Fleury 2-1-0 (15-13). Arizona, Kuemper 1-2-0 (38-37).

A_13,864 (17,125). T_2:23.

Referees_Justin St Pierre, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Kiel Murchison.

