Golden Knights-Flyers Sum

October 21, 2019 9:36 pm
 
< a min read
Vegas 0 0 2—2
Philadelphia 1 4 1—6

First Period_1, Philadelphia, Konecny 4 (Gostisbehere, Lindblom), 4:15 (pp).

Second Period_2, Philadelphia, Hayes 2 (Voracek, Laughton), 6:12. 3, Philadelphia, Raffl 2 (Provorov, Vorobyev), 6:56. 4, Philadelphia, Niskanen 2 (Couturier, Konecny), 14:24 (pp). 5, Philadelphia, Lindblom 4 (Raffl, Sanheim), 15:19.

Third Period_6, Vegas, Marchessault 2 (Stone, Karlsson), 3:15 (pp). 7, Vegas, Smith 7 (Holden, Merrill), 13:30. 8, Philadelphia, Raffl 3 (Stewart), 15:38.

Shots on Goal_Vegas 7-18-10_35. Philadelphia 15-13-9_37.

Power-play opportunities_Vegas 1 of 5; Philadelphia 2 of 5.

Goalies_Vegas, Dansk 0-1-0 (37 shots-31 saves). Philadelphia, Elliott 1-1-0 (35-33).

A_16,780 (19,543). T_2:21.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Kory Nagy, Andrew Smith.

