Golden Knights-Penguins Sum

|Vegas
|0
|1
|2—3
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0—0
First Period_None.
Second Period_1, Vegas, Stastny 4 (Glass, Pacioretty), 3:48 (pp).
Third Period_2, Vegas, Karlsson 1 (Engelland), 18:45 (sh). 3, Vegas, Stone 6, 19:08.
Shots on Goal_Vegas 6-10-8_24. Pittsburgh 11-9-9_29.
Power-play opportunities_Vegas 1 of 3; Pittsburgh 0 of 4.
Goalies_Vegas, Fleury 6-2-0 (29 shots-29 saves). Pittsburgh, Jarry 1-1-0 (23-21).
A_19,610 (18,387). T_2:29.
Referees_Michael Markovic, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Brian Mach, Andrew Smith.
