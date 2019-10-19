Golden Knights-Penguins Sum

Vegas 0 1 2—3 Pittsburgh 0 0 0—0

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Vegas, Stastny 4 (Glass, Pacioretty), 3:48 (pp).

Third Period_2, Vegas, Karlsson 1 (Engelland), 18:45 (sh). 3, Vegas, Stone 6, 19:08.

Shots on Goal_Vegas 6-10-8_24. Pittsburgh 11-9-9_29.

Power-play opportunities_Vegas 1 of 3; Pittsburgh 0 of 4.

Goalies_Vegas, Fleury 6-2-0 (29 shots-29 saves). Pittsburgh, Jarry 1-1-0 (23-21).

A_19,610 (18,387). T_2:29.

Referees_Michael Markovic, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Brian Mach, Andrew Smith.

