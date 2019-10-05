Golden Knights-Sharks Sums

Vegas 2 2 1—5 San Jose 0 0 1—1

First Period_1, Vegas, Carrier 1 (Nosek, Zykov), 5:01. 2, Vegas, Marchessault 1 (Theodore), 14:09. Penalties_None.

Second Period_3, Vegas, McNabb 1 (W.Karlsson, Smith), 15:22 (sh). 4, Vegas, Nosek 1 (Pirri, Stone), 16:50. Penalties_W.Karlsson, VGK, (interference), 0:43; Pacioretty, VGK, (tripping), 6:56; Ferraro, SJ, (tripping), 10:20; Pirri, VGK, (slashing), 14:43.

Third Period_5, Vegas, Nosek 2 (Stone), 9:10 (sh). 6, San Jose, Goodrow 1 (Thornton, Ferraro), 14:05. Penalties_Merrill, VGK, (high sticking), 0:38; Stastny, VGK, (tripping), 9:00; Meier, SJ, (slashing), 9:46; W.Karlsson, VGK, Misconduct (misconduct), 14:05; Sorensen, SJ, served by Radil, (roughing), 14:05; Hague, VGK, Misconduct (misconduct), 14:05; Thornton, SJ, Misconduct (misconduct), 14:05; Engelland, VGK, Misconduct (misconduct), 14:05; Goodrow, SJ, Misconduct (misconduct), 14:05.

Shots on Goal_Vegas 13-10-6_29. San Jose 9-6-20_35.

Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 3; San Jose 0 of 5.

Goalies_Vegas, Fleury 2-0-0 (35 shots-34 saves). San Jose, Dell 0-0-0 (6-5), Jones 0-2-0 (23-19).

A_17,562 (17,562). T_2:28.

Referees_Chris Lee, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Brian Mach, Travis Toomey.

