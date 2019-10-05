Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Grambling earns 1st win, tops SWAC rival Jackson State 44-21

October 5, 2019 11:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — De’Andre Hogues blocked a 37-yard field goal attempt and Devanir Martin scooped up the football and returned it 70 yards for a touchdown to spark Grambling to its first win, a 44-21 victory over Jackson State on Saturday night.

Grambling opened the season with losses to Louisiana-Monroe, Louisiana Tech, Alabama State and Prairie View A&M. The win spoiled Jackson State’s home opener in the 70th meeting between the two long-time Southwestern Athletic Conference rivals. Grambling now has won 10 of the last 11 meetings.

Geremy Hickbottom was 14 of 22 passing for 97 yards, throwing two touchdown passes to Lyndon Rash and an interception.

Joseph McWilliams picked off a Derrick Ponder pass and returned it 56 yards for a touchdown to stake Grambling (1-4, 1-2) to a 37-14 lead early in the fourth quarter and Kevin Dominique raced 31 yards for the Tigers final score with 8:16 left in the game.

Advertisement

Ponder was 13 of 24 for 158 yards and two touchdowns for Jackson State (1-4, 0-1) with an interception.

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|6 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
10|7 NRO Cyber Day
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Community relations event at DoD Education Activity Bahrain

Today in History

1927: Work begins on Mount Rushmore