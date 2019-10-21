Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Grizzlies exercise options on Jaren Jackson, Grayson Allen

October 21, 2019 5:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies have exercised their third-year options on contracts for Jaren Jackson Jr. and guard Grayson Allen.

The Grizzlies announced the moves Monday.

Jackson was the fourth overall draft pick in 2018, and he averaged 13.8 points and 4.7 rebounds in 58 games to earn NBA All-Rookie First Team honors. At 19, Jackson was the second-youngest player in the NBA last season. He turned 20 last month.

The Grizzlies acquired Allen in a trade with Utah that sent Mike Conley to the Jazz this summer. The 6-foot-3 Allen was the 21st overall pick in 2018 after playing four years at Duke. He averaged 5.6 point in 38 games for Utah and had a career-high 40 points against the Clippers on April 2, the second-highest scoring game by a rookie last season.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 DC CyberWeek Opening Party
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Eleven soldiers receive first U.S. Army's Expert Soldier Badges

Today in History

1867: US takes possession of Alaska