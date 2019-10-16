Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Grizzlies-Thunder, Box

October 16, 2019 10:56 pm
 
MEMPHIS (124)

Brooks 10-17 5-5 30, Anderson 3-6 1-1 7, Jackson Jr. 6-17 4-4 18, Jones 7-13 2-2 16, Allen 1-5 4-4 6, Hill 2-3 0-0 6, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Caboclo 3-4 3-4 10, Uthoff 0-3 0-0 0, Rabb 4-6 2-5 10, Plumlee 1-3 0-0 2, Guduric 3-7 1-2 7, Watanabe 2-5 4-5 8, Konchar 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 44-94 26-32 124.

OKLAHOMA CITY (119)

Nader 2-9 2-2 8, Gallinari 3-12 7-8 16, Adams 6-9 0-2 12, Schroder 3-9 0-0 8, Gilgeous-Alexander 7-13 3-4 17, Bazley 2-8 3-4 7, Muscala 5-7 3-3 17, Patton 2-5 0-0 4, Hall 6-9 4-4 19, Burton 3-5 0-0 6, Dort 2-3 0-0 5, Gaddy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 41-89 22-27 119.

Memphis 27 25 46 26—124
Oklahoma City 28 31 28 32—119

3-Point Goals_Memphis 10-29 (Brooks 5-9, Hill 2-2, Jackson Jr. 2-8, Caboclo 1-1, Anderson 0-1, Rabb 0-1, Guduric 0-1, Konchar 0-1, Allen 0-2, Uthoff 0-3), Oklahoma City 15-37 (Muscala 4-6, Hall 3-6, Gallinari 3-7, Schroder 2-4, Nader 2-5, Dort 1-2, Burton 0-1, Patton 0-2, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-2, Bazley 0-2). Fouled Out_Jackson Jr.. Rebounds_Memphis 49 (Jackson Jr., Konchar 10), Oklahoma City 48 (Gallinari 10). Assists_Memphis 23 (Anderson 5), Oklahoma City 21 (Bazley, Schroder 6). Total Fouls_Memphis 23, Oklahoma City 23.

