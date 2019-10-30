Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Gymnastics coach charged with taking indecent liberties

October 30, 2019 10:45 am
 
MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — A former top gymnastics coach has been charged with taking indecent liberties with a teenage athlete he was coaching.

Prince William County Police say 47-year-old Sergio Galvez of Clifton, Virginia, was arrested Monday without incident.

Police say the sexual abuse occurred between 2007 and 2008 with a victim who was 16 and 17 at the time. Galvez was the victim’s coach while she was training at a gymnastics center in Burke.

Police say the abuse occurred in the Haymarket area, where the victim lived.

Galvez had been coach of USA Gymnastics’ national tumbling team until he was forced to resign when allegations against him first surfaced.

Galvez has denied wrongdoing. A lawyer identified as Galvez’s attorney in earlier news reports did not immediately return messages seeking comment Wednesday.

