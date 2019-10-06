Listen Live Sports

Haifa-Grizzlies, Box

October 6, 2019 5:29 pm
 
MACCABI (88)

Suggs 5-8 0-0 11, Sorkin 1-5 0-0 3, E.Anderson 2-4 0-0 4, Vargas 3-8 0-0 6, Young 9-20 9-9 31, Cole 5-16 1-2 13, Rush 4-10 0-0 10, Mor 0-3 2-2 2, Koperberg 1-1 0-0 2, Amitay 0-2 0-0 0, Workman 2-4 2-2 6, Cohn 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 32-83 14-15 88.

MEMPHIS (123)

Crowder 2-7 3-5 9, Clarke 3-4 0-0 6, Jackson Jr. 6-8 5-9 19, Morant 5-8 0-1 10, Brooks 4-10 7-7 16, Caboclo 6-9 0-0 13, Hill 1-4 1-3 3, Rabb 2-2 0-0 4, Plumlee 1-3 0-0 2, Jones 3-5 1-2 9, Guduric 4-8 0-0 8, Konchar 1-4 0-0 2, Mooney 1-2 0-0 3, Allen 7-10 0-0 18, Watanabe 0-3 1-2 1. Totals 46-87 18-29 123.

Maccabi 16 22 20 30— 88
Memphis 26 36 27 34—123

3-Point Goals_Maccabi 10-27 (Young 4-6, Rush 2-3, Cole 2-4, Sorkin 1-4, Suggs 1-4, Mor 0-1, Amitay 0-1, Workman 0-1, Cohn 0-1, Vargas 0-2), Memphis 13-31 (Allen 4-6, Jones 2-2, Jackson Jr. 2-2, Crowder 2-6, Caboclo 1-2, Mooney 1-2, Brooks 1-3, Hill 0-1, Watanabe 0-1, Morant 0-1, Konchar 0-2, Guduric 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Maccabi 35 (Young 6), Memphis 56 (Caboclo 9). Assists_Maccabi 17 (Vargas 8), Memphis 30 (Jones, Morant 7). Total Fouls_Maccabi 24, Memphis 15. Technicals_Cohn. A_10,515 (18,119).

