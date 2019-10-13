Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Haifa-Timberwolves, Box

October 13, 2019 10:19 pm
 
MACCABI (101)

Young 7-13 4-7 20, Workman 5-8 1-3 11, Mor 7-12 1-1 16, Cole 1-8 0-0 2, Vargas 4-10 0-0 9, Rush 6-10 0-0 16, Sorkin 1-4 0-0 3, Cohn 1-2 0-0 2, Suggs 7-18 0-0 18, Amitay 0-1 0-0 0, Koperberg 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 41-89 6-11 101.

MINNESOTA (131)

Graham 5-6 2-3 14, Covington 2-3 0-0 6, Towns 3-7 2-2 9, Teague 0-0 0-0 0, Wiggins 3-5 1-2 9, Layman 4-6 0-0 10, Reid 2-5 0-2 5, Murphy 2-4 0-0 5, Vonleh 1-1 0-0 3, Dieng 4-6 0-0 8, Wigginton 4-5 1-1 9, Napier 4-7 3-3 11, McLaughlin 3-3 2-2 8, Okogie 3-4 2-4 9, Nowell 3-7 0-0 6, Culver 5-9 0-0 11, Wallace 2-5 4-4 8. Totals 50-83 17-23 131.

Maccabi 25 14 32 30—101
Minnesota 33 34 33 31—131

3-Point Goals_Maccabi 13-32 (Rush 4-6, Suggs 4-10, Young 2-5, Sorkin 1-2, Mor 1-2, Vargas 1-3, Cohn 0-1, Amitay 0-1, Cole 0-2), Minnesota 14-36 (Graham 2-2, Covington 2-3, Layman 2-3, Wiggins 2-3, Okogie 1-1, Murphy 1-1, Vonleh 1-1, Reid 1-2, Towns 1-4, Culver 1-5, Wigginton 0-1, Wallace 0-1, Dieng 0-2, Napier 0-3, Nowell 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Maccabi 31 (Workman, Rush 5), Minnesota 48 (Vonleh 8). Assists_Maccabi 19 (Vargas, Cole 5), Minnesota 29 (Culver 4). Total Fouls_Maccabi 20, Minnesota 13. A_8,703 (19,356).

