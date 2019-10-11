Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Haifa-Trail Blazers, Box

October 11, 2019 12:23 am
 
MACCABI (68)

James 2-6 4-5 9, Roman 7-16 0-0 17, Daniel 2-5 1-2 5, Vargas 2-4 3-4 7, Norris 4-15 2-2 10, Brandon 4-13 0-0 10, Mor 2-7 0-0 5, Suggs 0-2 0-0 0, Amitay 0-4 0-0 0, Willy 2-6 1-2 5, Cohn 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 25-81 11-15 68.

PORTLAND (104)

Hood 3-4 3-3 9, Hezonja 2-5 2-2 6, Collins 7-14 2-2 16, Simons 8-15 2-2 22, Bazemore 2-5 0-0 5, Hoard 1-4 0-0 2, Little 0-1 1-2 1, Labissiere 4-11 1-2 9, Tolliver 1-3 0-0 3, Brown 3-3 0-0 6, Perrantes 1-4 1-1 3, Trent Jr. 3-7 3-4 10, Caupain 2-6 0-0 5, Blevins 3-4 1-2 7. Totals 40-86 16-20 104.

Maccabi 19 20 25 4— 68
Portland 24 32 23 25—104

3-Point Goals_Maccabi 7-30 (Roman 3-8, Brandon 2-6, James 1-1, Mor 1-3, Vargas 0-1, Daniel 0-1, Amitay 0-1, Willy 0-1, Cohn 0-3, Norris 0-5), Portland 8-19 (Simons 4-8, Trent Jr. 1-1, Caupain 1-2, Bazemore 1-3, Tolliver 1-3, Collins 0-1, Hezonja 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Maccabi 37 (Daniel 8), Portland 56 (Labissiere 15). Assists_Maccabi 18 (Vargas 7), Portland 23 (Perrantes 6). Total Fouls_Maccabi 19, Portland 18. A_12,157 (19,393).

