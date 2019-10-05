Listen Live Sports

Harvard rolls to 62-17 win over Howard

October 5, 2019
 
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Devin Darrington ran for three touchdowns and DeMarkes Stradford added three more as Harvard rolled to 62-17 win over Howard on Saturday.

Darrington had 115 yards rushing on 12 carries for the Crimson (2-1). Stradford ran for another 108 yards and two TDs as the Harvard ground attack amassed 288 yards and seven touchdowns. He also blocked a punt and recovered it in the end zone.

Jake Smith threw for 113 yards and a score.

Harvard’s first scoring opportunity came at the end of the opening drive when Khalil Dawsey blocked Howard’s punt and Jason Brown recovered, returning it to the Howard 6-yard line. Darrington took it in on Harvard’s first play for a quick 7-0 lead. The Crimson’s second score came on another blocked Howard punt, this time by Stradford who recovered it in the end zone and Harvard led 14-3 early in the second quarter.

Harvard scored four more touchdowns before halftime, on a pair of runs by Darrington, another by Aidan Borguet and on an 8-yard TD pass from Smith to B.J. Watson for a 41-3 advantage.

Quinton Williams threw for 224 yards and a touchdown for the Bison (1-5).

