Hawks-Heat, Box

ATLANTA (87)

Collins 5-7 3-6 14, Hunter 2-8 0-2 4, Len 1-3 0-0 3, Young 7-17 8-9 23, Reddish 1-7 0-0 2, Parker 4-9 0-0 9, Fernando 1-2 0-0 2, Jones 1-3 0-0 3, Goodwin 1-5 0-0 2, Brooks 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Bembry 5-7 2-3 13, Turner 1-2 0-1 2, Carter 3-6 2-2 10. Totals 32-78 15-23 87.

MIAMI (120)

Butler 3-7 1-2 7, Adebayo 3-10 9-10 15, Leonard 5-8 4-4 15, Herro 9-14 0-0 23, Winslow 4-14 1-2 9, Jones Jr. 6-12 1-3 14, Robinson 1-8 0-0 3, Okpala 2-3 1-1 5, Silva 1-1 1-2 3, Dragic 3-6 3-3 12, Reed 0-1 0-0 0, Nunn 5-8 0-0 14. Totals 42-92 21-27 120.

Atlanta 34 15 20 18— 87 Miami 32 25 34 29—120

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 8-31 (Carter 2-5, Jones 1-1, Bembry 1-1, Collins 1-2, Len 1-3, Young 1-4, Parker 1-4, Fernando 0-1, Hunter 0-3, Reddish 0-3, Goodwin 0-4), Miami 15-37 (Herro 5-7, Nunn 4-5, Dragic 3-6, Jones Jr. 1-3, Leonard 1-4, Robinson 1-8, Winslow 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 40 (Parker 10), Miami 52 (Adebayo 10). Assists_Atlanta 18 (Young, Hunter 4), Miami 26 (Dragic, Winslow 5). Total Fouls_Atlanta 22, Miami 27. A_19,600 (19,600).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.