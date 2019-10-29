Listen Live Sports

Hawks-Heat, Box

October 29, 2019 10:10 pm
 
ATLANTA (97)

Hunter 2-8 0-0 4, Collins 10-17 5-6 30, Len 2-6 0-0 4, Young 2-5 0-0 5, Reddish 2-10 2-2 6, Fernando 1-2 1-2 3, Parker 5-11 1-2 12, Jones 1-1 0-0 3, Carter 3-8 0-0 7, Bembry 4-7 0-2 9, Huerter 2-6 3-4 8, Wallace 1-2 4-6 6. Totals 35-83 16-24 97.

MIAMI (112)

Butler 5-11 10-15 21, Adebayo 4-7 9-10 17, Leonard 1-2 0-0 3, Winslow 1-7 0-0 2, Nunn 7-18 0-0 17, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0, Silva 1-2 0-0 2, Olynyk 0-5 0-0 0, Dragic 7-12 2-4 21, Herro 7-9 12-16 29. Totals 33-73 33-45 112.

Atlanta 26 23 21 27— 97
Miami 29 30 29 24—112

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 11-39 (Collins 5-8, Jones 1-1, Bembry 1-1, Young 1-3, Huerter 1-4, Parker 1-5, Carter 1-6, Fernando 0-1, Len 0-2, Hunter 0-3, Reddish 0-5), Miami 13-31 (Dragic 5-9, Herro 3-4, Nunn 3-6, Leonard 1-2, Butler 1-2, Winslow 0-3, Olynyk 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 33 (Collins 7), Miami 49 (Adebayo 10). Assists_Atlanta 28 (Reddish 6), Miami 19 (Dragic, Adebayo, Winslow, Nunn 3). Total Fouls_Atlanta 29, Miami 22. A_19,600 (19,600).

