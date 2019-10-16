Listen Live Sports

Hawks-Knicks, Box

October 16, 2019 10:46 pm
 
ATLANTA (100)

Collins 5-13 1-2 12, Hunter 5-8 3-4 15, Len 0-7 0-0 0, Young 7-19 8-10 23, Reddish 4-9 1-1 9, Fernando 1-3 0-0 2, Parker 5-10 1-1 12, Goodwin 0-2 0-0 0, Turner 1-2 2-2 4, Bembry 2-14 2-2 6, Carter 6-11 0-0 17. Totals 36-98 18-22 100.

NEW YORK (96)

Morris 5-11 3-5 14, Randle 6-12 7-9 20, Portis 6-12 3-4 16, Smith Jr. 1-5 2-2 4, Barrett 4-14 4-5 12, Knox 2-8 5-6 11, Gibson 3-4 1-2 8, Robinson 2-3 0-0 4, Ntilikina 1-4 0-0 2, Ellington 2-8 0-0 5. Totals 32-81 25-33 96.

Atlanta 27 34 19 20—100
New York 25 29 17 25— 96

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 10-34 (Carter 5-10, Hunter 2-4, Collins 1-4, Young 1-4, Parker 1-5, Reddish 0-1, Fernando 0-1, Bembry 0-2, Len 0-3), New York 7-30 (Knox 2-6, Gibson 1-1, Randle 1-2, Morris 1-3, Portis 1-4, Ellington 1-7, Ntilikina 0-2, Smith Jr. 0-2, Barrett 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 58 (Collins 14), New York 44 (Morris, Randle 8). Assists_Atlanta 23 (Young 9), New York 22 (Barrett 6). Total Fouls_Atlanta 22, New York 21. A_19,812 (19,812).

