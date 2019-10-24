Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Hawks-Pistons, Box

October 24, 2019 9:37 pm
 
ATLANTA (117)

Hunter 5-8 2-2 14, Collins 8-15 1-1 18, Len 1-5 2-2 4, Young 11-21 10-12 38, Reddish 0-6 1-2 1, Fernando 3-6 0-0 7, Parker 8-11 1-1 18, Turner 4-4 1-1 9, Carter 0-2 0-0 0, Huerter 0-3 0-0 0, Bembry 4-5 0-0 8. Totals 44-86 18-21 117.

DETROIT (100)

Snell 3-8 0-0 9, Morris 3-11 0-0 7, Drummond 8-12 5-6 21, Jackson 2-8 1-1 5, Brown 1-3 0-0 2, Maker 0-1 1-2 1, Galloway 2-9 2-2 8, Rose 11-16 5-5 27, Frazier 2-5 2-2 7, Kennard 3-12 4-4 13. Totals 35-85 20-22 100.

Atlanta 38 22 31 26—117
Detroit 32 31 18 19—100

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 11-31 (Young 6-10, Hunter 2-3, Fernando 1-1, Parker 1-2, Collins 1-3, Bembry 0-1, Carter 0-2, Huerter 0-2, Len 0-2, Reddish 0-5), Detroit 10-37 (Snell 3-7, Kennard 3-9, Galloway 2-7, Morris 1-4, Frazier 1-4, Maker 0-1, Brown 0-1, Rose 0-1, Jackson 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 42 (Collins 10), Detroit 39 (Drummond 12). Assists_Atlanta 27 (Young 9), Detroit 20 (Kennard, Jackson, Galloway, Rose 3). Total Fouls_Atlanta 15, Detroit 20. Technicals_Atlanta coach Hawks (Defensive three second), Morris. A_20,332 (20,491).

