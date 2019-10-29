Hawks’ Trae Young sprains ankle, leaves game in Miami

MIAMI (AP) — Atlanta guard Trae Young left the Hawks’ game in Miami on Tuesday night early in the second quarter with a sprained right ankle.

Young was hurt on a drive about 2 minutes into the second quarter. He went into the air and landed on the foot of Miami’s Justise Winslow, twisting his ankle awkwardly. Young was eventually helped to his feet, unable to put any weight on that leg, and went to the Hawks locker room for further evaluation.

The Hawks quickly diagnosed the sprain and said Young would not return to the game.

Young was the Eastern Conference player of the week for the opening week of the season. He entered Tuesday averaging 34 points through Atlanta’s first three games. He scored five points in 11 minutes on Tuesday.

Young played in 81 of 82 games as a rookie, only sitting out the team’s next-to-last game at Milwaukee. His 11 minutes on Tuesday were a career low, and the five points tied the second-lowest scoring night of his young career. He had four in a loss to Golden State last season.

