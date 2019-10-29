Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hawks’ Trae Young sprains ankle, leaves game in Miami

October 29, 2019 8:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MIAMI (AP) — Atlanta guard Trae Young left the Hawks’ game in Miami on Tuesday night early in the second quarter with a sprained right ankle.

Young was hurt on a drive about 2 minutes into the second quarter. He went into the air and landed on the foot of Miami’s Justise Winslow, twisting his ankle awkwardly. Young was eventually helped to his feet, unable to put any weight on that leg, and went to the Hawks locker room for further evaluation.

The Hawks quickly diagnosed the sprain and said Young would not return to the game.

Young was the Eastern Conference player of the week for the opening week of the season. He entered Tuesday averaging 34 points through Atlanta’s first three games. He scored five points in 11 minutes on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Young played in 81 of 82 games as a rookie, only sitting out the team’s next-to-last game at Milwaukee. His 11 minutes on Tuesday were a career low, and the five points tied the second-lowest scoring night of his young career. He had four in a loss to Golden State last season.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|28 ArkCase 101: Basic Training on ArkCase...
10|28 U.S. EEOC Executive Leadership Training...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival

Today in History

1991: Galileo becomes first spacecraft to visit asteroid