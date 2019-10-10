Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
HBO Sports 24/7 series to profile surfer Kelly Slater

October 10, 2019 1:56 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — HBO Sports’ 24/7 series will profile professional surfer Kelly Slater in December.

The one-hour episode, which will premiere on Dec. 3 at 9 p.m. EST, will focus on Slater’s preparations leading up to the Billabong Pipe Masters in December in Hawaii, the last leg in the World Surf League’s Championship Tour.

The 47-year old Slater is an 11-time world champion who has been coy about his future plans. He has hinted at retirement at the end of this season but is also hoping to compete in next year’s Olympics.

This is Slater’s second appearance on HBO in the past year. He was featured in last year’s documentary “Momentum Generation,” which looked at surfing in Hawaii in the 1990s.

The Associated Press

