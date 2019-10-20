Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hearts, Bristol City start racism investigations

October 20, 2019 5:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — British soccer clubs Hearts and Bristol City have started investigations following allegations of racist abuse involving their fans during games over the weekend. 

In the Scottish capital Edinburgh, Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos was alleged to have been targeted after scoring a 39th-minute equalizer in front of Hearts support during their 1-1 draw at Tynecastle on Sunday. 

The Scottish top-tier team said they would hand out indefinite bans to anyone found guilty.

“It goes without saying that Heart of Midlothian Football Club utterly condemns any form of racism and any individuals found guilty of such an offence will face an indefinite ban from Tynecastle Park,” the club said in a statement.

Advertisement

Bristol City also said it would take action after claims racist language was used by their fans during their 3-0 defeat at Luton in England’s League Championship on Saturday.

        Copy: Insight by Akamai: IT security professionals address the federal approach to identity management and zero trust in this exclusive executive briefing.

City owner Steve Lansdown said he was “shocked and disappointed” by the allegations.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 DC CyberWeek Opening Party
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Japanese kindergartners perform for crew of USS Pioneer

Today in History

1867: US takes possession of Alaska