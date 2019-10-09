Listen Live Sports

Heat-Hornets, Box

October 9, 2019 9:51 pm
 
MIAMI (108)

Robinson 5-11 0-0 14, Leonard 4-7 0-0 9, Adebayo 4-8 0-0 8, Nunn 6-12 0-0 13, Herro 2-6 3-3 8, Okpala 1-5 0-0 2, Jones Jr. 2-3 3-3 7, Silva 1-3 2-2 4, Alexander 0-0 0-0 0, Macon 4-9 0-0 8, J.Martin 0-1 0-0 0, Reed 5-6 0-0 14, Waiters 7-12 1-1 19, Mulder 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 42-87 9-9 108.

CHARLOTTE (94)

Batum 0-2 0-0 0, Bridges 1-6 0-0 2, Zeller 1-6 2-2 4, Rozier 7-12 2-2 18, Bacon 3-10 4-4 10, Kidd-Gilchrist 1-2 0-0 2, Washington 5-8 2-2 13, Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Welsh 0-0 0-0 0, Hernangomez 1-2 0-0 2, Perkins 1-3 0-0 2, Chealey 0-1 1-2 1, C.Martin 5-9 3-6 14, Graham 5-13 2-3 14, Monk 4-8 0-0 10. Totals 35-85 16-21 94.

Miami 31 32 27 18—108
Charlotte 23 19 21 31— 94

3-Point Goals_Miami 15-37 (Reed 4-5, Waiters 4-5, Robinson 4-9, Leonard 1-2, Herro 1-3, Nunn 1-6, Okpala 0-1, Macon 0-3, Mulder 0-3), Charlotte 8-36 (Rozier 2-4, Monk 2-6, Graham 2-8, C.Martin 1-3, Washington 1-4, Zeller 0-1, Williams 0-1, Perkins 0-2, Batum 0-2, Bacon 0-2, Bridges 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Miami 43 (Reed 9), Charlotte 42 (Zeller, Bridges, Graham 6). Assists_Miami 23 (Nunn 7), Charlotte 19 (Perkins 4). Total Fouls_Miami 23, Charlotte 14. A_8,522 (19,077).

