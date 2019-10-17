Listen Live Sports

Heat-Magic, Box

October 17, 2019 9:30 pm
 
MIAMI (107)

Robinson 5-10 3-3 17, Adebayo 3-7 0-0 6, Leonard 5-8 0-0 10, Winslow 3-9 1-1 7, Butler 9-14 5-5 23, Jones Jr. 2-5 0-0 4, Okpala 3-4 0-0 6, Olynyk 6-8 1-1 14, Silva 0-0 0-0 0, Macon 0-0 0-0 0, Dragic 2-7 0-0 5, Herro 3-8 0-1 8, Waiters 2-5 0-0 4, Reed 1-1 0-0 3, Nunn 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 44-87 10-11 107.

ORLANDO (98)

Gordon 3-12 0-0 7, Isaac 2-4 4-5 8, Vucevic 6-12 2-4 14, Augustin 3-5 0-0 6, Fournier 5-8 5-6 16, Iwundu 2-4 1-3 7, Aminu 1-3 2-3 4, Jefferson 1-3 0-0 2, Bamba 5-8 1-2 14, Birch 1-2 0-0 2, Magette 0-2 0-0 0, Fultz 2-7 1-2 5, Carter-Williams 2-2 0-0 4, Ross 3-11 0-0 7, Frazier Jr. 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 36-84 18-27 98.

Miami 27 23 33 24—107
Orlando 26 23 26 23— 98

3-Point Goals_Miami 9-30 (Robinson 4-8, Herro 2-4, Reed 1-1, Olynyk 1-3, Dragic 1-4, Waiters 0-2, Butler 0-2, Leonard 0-3, Winslow 0-3), Orlando 8-22 (Bamba 3-5, Iwundu 2-2, Fournier 1-1, Gordon 1-2, Ross 1-7, Magette 0-1, Frazier Jr. 0-1, Fultz 0-1, Aminu 0-1, Vucevic 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Miami 43 (Adebayo 13), Orlando 44 (Vucevic 6). Assists_Miami 28 (Winslow 12), Orlando 21 (Magette, Fournier 4). Total Fouls_Miami 24, Orlando 12. Technicals_Herro, Carter-Williams 2. Ejected_Carter-Williams. A_17,149 (18,846).

