Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Helen Alfredsson wins Senior LPGA for major sweep

October 16, 2019 7:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FRENCH LICK, Ind. (AP) — Helen Alfredsson added the Senior LPGA Championship to her U.S. Senior Women’s Open title, rallying Wednesday at cold and windy French Lick Resort to sweep the two major championships of the season.

Three strokes behind Juli Inkster entering the day, Alfredsson closed with a 2-under 70 for a three-stroke victory. The 54-year-old Swede was the only player to break par on the final day at the Pete Dye Course and, at 2-under 214, the only one under par for the week.

She won the U.S. Senior Women’s Open in June at Pine Needles, beating Inkster by two strokes,

The 59-year-old Inkster had five bogeys — three on par 5s — in a 76. A seven-time major winner on the LPGA Tour, she’s winless in the senior majors — also finishing second in the 2018 U.S. Senior Women’s Open.

Advertisement

Trish Johnsonand Moira Dunn-Bohls tied for third at 2 over, each shooting 75.

        Copy: Insight by Akamai: IT security professionals address the federal approach to identity management and zero trust in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|13 AAPA 2019 Annual Convention & Expo
10|14 2019 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard trailblazer Mrs. Rosalen Becker celebrates 100th birthday

Today in History

1909: William Taft makes first presidential visit to Mexico