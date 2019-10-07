Hockey East Glance

All Times EDT Overall W L T Pts GF GA W L T Providence 1 0 0 2 7 0 1 0 0 UMass Lowell 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 Boston U. 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 UConn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Boston College 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 New Hampshire 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Northeastern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UMass 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Vermont 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Maine 0 1 0 0 0 7 0 1 0 Merrimack 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 Saturday’s Games

Providence 7, Maine 0

Boston U. 7, Union 3

UMass Lowell 5, Ala. Huntsville 1

UConn 3, Sacred Heart 3

Lake Superior St. 6, Merrimack 2

Vermont 6, Guelph 1, exhibition

Boston College 4, New Brunswick 2, exhibition

Sunday’s Games

UMass Lowell 3, Ala. Huntsville 1

Lake Superior St. 4, Merrimack 3

New Brunswick 5, Maine 0

New Hampshire 4, Guelph 3, exhibition

Friday’s Games

Alaska Anchorage at Maine, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Providence, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Union, 7 p.m.

RPI at UMass, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Army West Point at UConn, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Miami, 7:05 p.m.

UMass Lowell at Minn. Duluth, 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

RPI at UConn, 3:35 p.m.

Northeastern at Union, 4 p.m.

Wisconsin at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Alaska Anchorage at Maine, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Miami, 7:05 p.m.

UMass Lowell at Minn. Duluth, 8:07 p.m.

USA Under-18 at Providence, 5 p.m., exhibition

Sunday, Oct. 13

Boston College at Colgate, 4 p.m.

