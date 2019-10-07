Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hockey East Glance

October 7, 2019 1:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EDT
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Providence 1 0 0 2 7 0 1 0 0
UMass Lowell 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0
Boston U. 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0
UConn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1
Boston College 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
New Hampshire 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Northeastern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UMass 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vermont 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Maine 0 1 0 0 0 7 0 1 0
Merrimack 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0
Saturday’s Games

Providence 7, Maine 0

Boston U. 7, Union 3

UMass Lowell 5, Ala. Huntsville 1

UConn 3, Sacred Heart 3

Advertisement

Lake Superior St. 6, Merrimack 2

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

Vermont 6, Guelph 1, exhibition

Boston College 4, New Brunswick 2, exhibition

Sunday’s Games

UMass Lowell 3, Ala. Huntsville 1

Lake Superior St. 4, Merrimack 3

New Brunswick 5, Maine 0

New Hampshire 4, Guelph 3, exhibition

        Check out our 2-part special investigation about the lasting impacts of the potential OPM-GSA merger on OPM's employees and mission.

Friday’s Games

Alaska Anchorage at Maine, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Providence, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Union, 7 p.m.

RPI at UMass, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Army West Point at UConn, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Miami, 7:05 p.m.

UMass Lowell at Minn. Duluth, 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

RPI at UConn, 3:35 p.m.

Northeastern at Union, 4 p.m.

Wisconsin at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Alaska Anchorage at Maine, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Miami, 7:05 p.m.

UMass Lowell at Minn. Duluth, 8:07 p.m.

USA Under-18 at Providence, 5 p.m., exhibition

Sunday, Oct. 13

Boston College at Colgate, 4 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 SBIR/STTR Innovation Summit
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
10|8 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

300 birthday cards for a 100-year-old World War II Veteran

Today in History

2001: Office of Homeland Security is founded