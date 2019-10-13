Hockey East Glance

All Times EDT Overall W L T Pts GF GA W L T Providence 1 0 0 2 7 0 1 1 0 Boston College 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 Northeastern 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 Boston U. 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 UMass 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 New Hampshire 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 UMass Lowell 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 1 0 Vermont 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UConn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 Merrimack 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 Maine 0 1 0 0 0 7 2 1 0 Friday’s Games

Maine 7, Alaska Anchorage 1

Holy Cross 3, Providence 2, OT

Northeastern 2, Union 1

UMass 5, RPI 3

Boston College 5, Wisconsin 3

Army West Point 2, UConn 1

New Hampshire 6, Miami 2

UMass Lowell 3, Minn. Duluth 2

Saturday’s Games

RPI 5, UConn 3

Northeastern 2, Union 1

Wisconsin 11, Merrimack 5

Maine 2, Alaska Anchorage 1, OT

New Hampshire 4, Miami 4

Minn. Duluth 2, UMass Lowell 1

Providence 2, USA Under-18 1, OT, exhibition

Sunday’s Game

Boston College 3, Colgate 0

Tuesday, Oct. 15

UMass at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 17

Merrimack at Holy Cross, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 18

Vermont at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Maine at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

UConn at RPI, 7 p.m.

Providence at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Union at UMass, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Bentley, 7:05 p.m.

Colgate at UMass Lowell, 7:15 p.m.

N. Michigan at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.

Boston College at Denver, 9:07 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Colgate at UMass Lowell, 6 p.m.

N. Michigan at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Maine at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Vermont at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Union at UMass, 7 p.m.

Merrimack at RIT, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Clarkson, 7:30 p.m.

Boston College at Denver, 9:07 p.m.

