Hockey East Glance

|All Times EDT
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Providence
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Boston College
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|UMass
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|UMass Lowell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Vermont
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UConn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Maine
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2
|1
|0
|Friday’s Games
Maine 7, Alaska Anchorage 1
Holy Cross 3, Providence 2, OT
Northeastern 2, Union 1
UMass 5, RPI 3
Boston College 5, Wisconsin 3
Army West Point 2, UConn 1
New Hampshire 6, Miami 2
UMass Lowell 3, Minn. Duluth 2
RPI 5, UConn 3
Northeastern 2, Union 1
Wisconsin 11, Merrimack 5
Maine 2, Alaska Anchorage 1, OT
New Hampshire 4, Miami 4
Minn. Duluth 2, UMass Lowell 1
Providence 2, USA Under-18 1, OT, exhibition
Boston College 3, Colgate 0
UMass at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Merrimack at Holy Cross, 7:05 p.m.
Vermont at Clarkson, 7 p.m.
Maine at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
UConn at RPI, 7 p.m.
Providence at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Union at UMass, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Bentley, 7:05 p.m.
Colgate at UMass Lowell, 7:15 p.m.
N. Michigan at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.
Boston College at Denver, 9:07 p.m.
Colgate at UMass Lowell, 6 p.m.
N. Michigan at Boston U., 7 p.m.
Holy Cross at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Maine at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Vermont at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Union at UMass, 7 p.m.
Merrimack at RIT, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Clarkson, 7:30 p.m.
Boston College at Denver, 9:07 p.m.
