Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hockey East Glance

October 21, 2019 3:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EDT
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Northeastern 1 0 0 2 3 1 3 0 1
Providence 1 0 0 2 7 0 3 1 0
UMass Lowell 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 2 1
Boston College 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 0
Vermont 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0
Boston U. 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 1
New Hampshire 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 1
UConn 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 1
Merrimack 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 4 0
UMass 0 1 0 0 1 3 3 1 0
Maine 0 1 0 0 0 7 3 2 0
Friday’s Games

Clarkson 3, Vermont 2

Maine 4, Quinnipiac 2

UConn 5, RPI 2

Providence 6, St. Lawrence 0

Advertisement

UMass 6, Union 1

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Bentley 3, New Hampshire 2, OT

Colgate 4, UMass Lowell 3, OT

N. Michigan 4, Boston U. 4

Denver 3, Boston College 0

Saturday’s Games

Colgate 0, UMass Lowell 0

N. Michigan 4, Boston U. 3

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Holy Cross 2, Northeastern 2

Quinnipiac 4, Maine 3

Vermont 2, St. Lawrence 0

UMass 5, Union 0

RIT 4, Merrimack 0

Providence 4, Clarkson 2

Denver 6, Boston College 4

Friday, Oct. 25

New Hampshire at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Providence at Boston College, 7 p.m.

American International at UMass, 7 p.m.

Maine at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Boston U. at UMass Lowell, 7:15 p.m.

Northeastern at St. Cloud St., 8:37 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

New Hampshire at Boston U., 7 p.m.

UMass Lowell at Providence, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at St. Cloud St., 7:07 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 27

Vermont at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 DC CyberWeek Opening Party
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Eleven soldiers receive first U.S. Army's Expert Soldier Badges

Today in History

1867: US takes possession of Alaska