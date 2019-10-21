Hockey East Glance

|All Times EDT
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Northeastern
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1
|3
|0
|1
|Providence
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|0
|3
|1
|0
|UMass Lowell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|Boston College
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Vermont
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|UConn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|UMass
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Maine
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3
|2
|0
|Friday’s Games
Clarkson 3, Vermont 2
Maine 4, Quinnipiac 2
UConn 5, RPI 2
Providence 6, St. Lawrence 0
UMass 6, Union 1
Bentley 3, New Hampshire 2, OT
Colgate 4, UMass Lowell 3, OT
N. Michigan 4, Boston U. 4
Denver 3, Boston College 0
Colgate 0, UMass Lowell 0
N. Michigan 4, Boston U. 3
Holy Cross 2, Northeastern 2
Quinnipiac 4, Maine 3
Vermont 2, St. Lawrence 0
UMass 5, Union 0
RIT 4, Merrimack 0
Providence 4, Clarkson 2
Denver 6, Boston College 4
New Hampshire at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Providence at Boston College, 7 p.m.
American International at UMass, 7 p.m.
Maine at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Boston U. at UMass Lowell, 7:15 p.m.
Northeastern at St. Cloud St., 8:37 p.m.
New Hampshire at Boston U., 7 p.m.
UMass Lowell at Providence, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at St. Cloud St., 7:07 p.m.
Vermont at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.
