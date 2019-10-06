Listen Live Sports

Hornets-Celtics, Box

October 6, 2019 8:44 pm
 
CHARLOTTE (106)

Bridges 4-8 3-4 12, Batum 1-2 0-0 2, Zeller 2-9 1-1 5, Rozier 3-7 2-2 9, Bacon 4-10 2-2 10, Franks 2-3 0-0 6, Washington 6-7 1-2 16, M.Williams 3-5 0-1 7, Biyombo 3-5 2-2 8, Hernangomez 1-2 0-0 2, Graham 3-7 0-0 8, Simmons 1-6 0-0 3, Ca.Martin 5-11 1-1 13, Co.Martin 1-5 0-0 2, Hill 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 40-90 12-15 106.

BOSTON (107)

Hayward 4-10 0-0 9, Tatum 8-14 1-3 20, Williams III 1-1 0-0 2, Walker 3-7 4-4 12, Brown 2-6 2-2 6, Ojeleye 1-6 0-0 2, G.Williams 2-7 1-2 5, Poirier 0-0 0-0 0, Fall 2-3 1-2 5, Kanter 4-4 3-5 11, Wanamaker 2-5 4-4 8, Smart 0-4 0-0 0, Edwards 4-9 0-0 11, Waters 0-3 1-2 1, Green 7-7 0-0 15, Strus 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 40-87 17-24 107.

Charlotte 29 34 16 27—106
Boston 27 31 20 29—107

3-Point Goals_Charlotte 14-38 (Washington 3-4, Franks 2-3, Graham 2-4, Ca.Martin 2-5, Hill 1-1, M.Williams 1-2, Bridges 1-3, Simmons 1-3, Rozier 1-3, Batum 0-1, Co.Martin 0-2, Bacon 0-3, Zeller 0-4), Boston 10-35 (Edwards 3-6, Tatum 3-8, Walker 2-5, Green 1-1, Hayward 1-4, Brown 0-1, Waters 0-1, Ojeleye 0-3, G.Williams 0-3, Smart 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Charlotte 48 (Bridges 10), Boston 41 (G.Williams 9). Assists_Charlotte 29 (Rozier 9), Boston 23 (Walker 4). Total Fouls_Charlotte 29, Boston 18. Technicals_Boston coach Celtics (Defensive three second). A_18,624 (18,624).

