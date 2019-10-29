Hornets-Clippers, Box

CHARLOTTE (96)

Bridges 3-11 0-0 8, Washington 4-8 1-3 11, Zeller 4-10 3-4 14, Rozier 7-17 0-0 17, Bacon 1-6 2-2 5, M.Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Biyombo 4-4 2-3 10, Graham 5-11 2-2 14, Co.Martin 0-1 0-0 0, Monk 7-12 0-0 15. Totals 36-83 10-14 96.

L.A. CLIPPERS (111)

Leonard 10-18 8-8 30, Patterson 1-2 0-0 3, Zubac 3-5 1-1 7, Beverley 2-9 0-0 5, Shamet 6-12 0-0 16, Harkless 2-3 0-0 5, Mann 0-0 0-0 0, Harrell 8-12 3-3 19, Kabengele 0-0 0-0 0, Green 1-5 0-0 3, Walton Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, L.Williams 7-17 7-9 23, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 40-83 19-21 111.

Charlotte 28 26 20 22— 96 L.A. Clippers 29 28 29 25—111

3-Point Goals_Charlotte 14-39 (Zeller 3-4, Rozier 3-7, Washington 2-5, Graham 2-6, Bridges 2-7, Bacon 1-2, Monk 1-5, Co.Martin 0-1, M.Williams 0-2), L.A. Clippers 12-33 (Shamet 4-9, Leonard 2-5, L.Williams 2-6, Patterson 1-1, Harkless 1-2, Green 1-4, Beverley 1-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Charlotte 38 (Zeller 13), L.A. Clippers 44 (Harrell, Leonard 7). Assists_Charlotte 24 (Graham 12), L.A. Clippers 23 (Leonard 6). Total Fouls_Charlotte 23, L.A. Clippers 24. Technicals_Charlotte coach Hornets (Defensive three second). A_19,068 (18,997).

