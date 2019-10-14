Listen Live Sports

Hornets-Grizzlies, Box

October 14, 2019 10:26 pm
 
CHARLOTTE (120)

Bridges 4-9 0-0 8, Washington 4-8 1-2 10, Zeller 2-8 0-0 5, Rozier 9-15 2-2 24, Bacon 7-13 4-5 21, Franks 0-2 0-0 0, Williams 3-5 0-0 8, McDaniels 0-0 0-0 0, Hernangomez 4-9 0-0 8, Biyombo 1-1 0-0 2, Ca.Martin 0-1 2-2 2, Simmons 1-1 0-0 2, Graham 6-10 2-2 18, Monk 4-10 0-0 10, A.Hill 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 45-94 13-15 120.

MEMPHIS (99)

Crowder 4-12 1-1 12, Clarke 6-10 4-4 16, Jackson Jr. 2-7 0-0 6, Morant 4-13 7-9 15, Allen 2-5 4-4 8, Anderson 3-9 1-2 7, Rabb 4-7 1-3 9, Plumlee 1-5 0-0 2, Jones 1-5 1-2 3, Guduric 1-5 1-2 4, Konchar 1-2 0-0 2, Brooks 4-8 0-1 11, Watanabe 0-2 0-0 0, Hannahs 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 35-93 20-28 99.

Charlotte 28 30 32 30—120
Memphis 18 29 38 14— 99

3-Point Goals_Charlotte 17-40 (Graham 4-6, Rozier 4-7, Bacon 3-5, Williams 2-4, Monk 2-6, Washington 1-2, Zeller 1-3, Ca.Martin 0-1, Hernangomez 0-1, Franks 0-1, Bridges 0-2, A.Hill 0-2), Memphis 9-32 (Brooks 3-5, Crowder 3-9, Jackson Jr. 2-5, Guduric 1-5, Jones 0-1, Watanabe 0-1, Rabb 0-1, Morant 0-2, Allen 0-3). Fouled Out_Jackson Jr.. Rebounds_Charlotte 58 (Zeller 10), Memphis 50 (Clarke 12). Assists_Charlotte 25 (Rozier 8), Memphis 22 (Morant 6). Total Fouls_Charlotte 25, Memphis 19. Technicals_Charlotte coach Hornets (Defensive three second) 3, Rozier, Monk, Memphis coach Grizzlies (Defensive three second), Brooks. A_11,292 (18,119).

