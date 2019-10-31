Listen Live Sports

Hornets-Kings, Box

October 31, 2019 12:21 am
 
CHARLOTTE (118)

Bridges 7-11 0-0 17, Washington 10-13 1-2 23, Zeller 6-14 0-0 12, Rozier 7-15 5-7 22, Bacon 1-8 0-0 3, Williams 4-4 2-3 11, Graham 4-7 2-2 12, Co.Martin 0-0 0-0 0, Monk 7-12 0-0 18. Totals 46-84 10-14 118.

SACRAMENTO (111)

Barnes 10-18 1-2 22, Bjelica 5-6 0-0 11, Holmes 8-10 1-2 17, Fox 6-16 3-3 16, Hield 8-22 0-0 23, Ariza 1-4 0-0 3, Gabriel 0-1 2-2 2, Dedmon 0-0 0-0 0, Joseph 2-5 0-0 5, Bogdanovic 4-14 2-3 12. Totals 44-96 9-12 111.

Charlotte 30 31 32 25—118
Sacramento 33 33 18 27—111

3-Point Goals_Charlotte 16-32 (Monk 4-7, Bridges 3-5, Rozier 3-6, Washington 2-3, Graham 2-5, Williams 1-1, Bacon 1-4, Zeller 0-1), Sacramento 14-46 (Hield 7-16, Bogdanovic 2-11, Bjelica 1-2, Joseph 1-3, Barnes 1-4, Ariza 1-4, Fox 1-5, Gabriel 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Charlotte 46 (Zeller 15), Sacramento 39 (Holmes 9). Assists_Charlotte 30 (Graham 9), Sacramento 26 (Fox 10). Total Fouls_Charlotte 17, Sacramento 19. A_15,416 (17,608).

