Houston 4, LA Galaxy 2

October 6, 2019 6:35 pm
 
Los Angeles Galaxy 1 1 2
Houston 1 3 4

First half_1, Los Angeles Galaxy, Ibrahimovic, 30 (Lletget), 9th minute; 2, Houston, Ramirez, 4, 45th+2.

Second half_3, Los Angeles Galaxy, Pavon, 3 (Antuna), 54th; 4, Houston, Elis, 9 (Struna), 62nd; 5, Houston, Ramirez, 5 (Elis), 83rd; 6, Houston, Rodriguez, 7 (Elis), 90th+4.

Goalies_Los Angeles Galaxy, David Bingham, Matt Lampson; Houston, Tyler Deric, Michael Nelson.

Yellow Cards_Feltscher, Los Angeles Galaxy, 45th+1; Garcia, Houston, 70th.

Referee_Allen Chapman. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Hanson, Nick Uranga, Ricardo Salazar. 4th Official_Elton Garcia.

Lineups

Los Angeles Galaxy_David Bingham; Rolf Feltscher (Julian Araujo, 68th), Giancarlo Gonzalez, Diego Polenta, Dave Romney; Joe Corona (Favio Alvarez, 23rd), Jonathan Dos Santos, Sebastian Lletget; Uriel Antuna, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Cristian Pavon.

Houston_Tyler Deric; DaMarcus Beasley (Jose Bizama, 89th), Maynor Figueroa, Adam Lundqvist, Kiki Struna; Boniek Garcia, Tomas Martinez (Tommy McNamara, 74th), Matias Vera; Alberth Elis, Mauro Manotas (Memo Rodriguez, 82nd), Christian Ramirez.

