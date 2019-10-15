Houston 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 4 7 3 5 10 Springer cf-rf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .121 Altuve 2b 5 2 2 1 0 0 .375 Brantley lf 4 1 2 0 1 1 .250 Marisnick pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Bregman 3b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .292 Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .233 Alvarez dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .207 Correa ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .161 Reddick rf-lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .143 Maldonado c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .333

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 1 5 1 5 7 LeMahieu 1b 5 0 2 0 0 0 .333 Judge rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .318 Gardner lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Encarnación dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .200 Torres 2b 2 1 1 1 2 1 .417 Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .227 Sánchez c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .095 Urshela 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .217 Hicks cf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .000

Houston 110 000 200_4 7 0 New York 000 000 010_1 5 1

1-ran for Brantley in the 9th.

E_Severino (1). LOB_Houston 10, New York 9. 2B_Maldonado (1), Encarnación (3). HR_Altuve (4), off Severino; Reddick (1), off Severino; Torres (3), off Smith. RBIs_Altuve (6), Reddick (1), Gurriel (5), Torres (10). SB_Altuve (1). SF_Gurriel.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 7 (Correa, Brantley, Springer, Alvarez 2, Gurriel); New York 5 (Gregorius 2, Judge, LeMahieu). RISP_Houston 0 for 8; New York 0 for 6.

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cole W,3-0 7 4 0 0 5 7 112 0.40 Smith 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 10 2.45 Harris H,2 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.00 Osuna S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 1.69

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Severino L,0-1 4 1-3 5 2 2 3 6 97 2.16 Green 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 0.00 Kahnle 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 1.59 Ottavino 0 1 2 2 1 0 7 11.57 Britton 1 0 0 0 1 0 11 1.69 Cessa 2 1 0 0 0 3 35 0.00

Ottavino pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored_Green 2-0, Britton 2-2. IBB_off Britton (Bregman). HBP_Cessa (Bregman). WP_Britton.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Mark Carlson; Right, Cory Blaser; Left, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:44. A_48,998 (47,309).

