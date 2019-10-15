Houston 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|3
|5
|10
|
|Springer cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.121
|Altuve 2b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.375
|Brantley lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Marisnick pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bregman 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.292
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.233
|Alvarez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.207
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.161
|Reddick rf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.143
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|5
|7
|
|LeMahieu 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.318
|Gardner lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Encarnación dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Torres 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.417
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.095
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.217
|Hicks cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.000
|Houston
|110
|000
|200_4
|7
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|010_1
|5
|1
1-ran for Brantley in the 9th.
E_Severino (1). LOB_Houston 10, New York 9. 2B_Maldonado (1), Encarnación (3). HR_Altuve (4), off Severino; Reddick (1), off Severino; Torres (3), off Smith. RBIs_Altuve (6), Reddick (1), Gurriel (5), Torres (10). SB_Altuve (1). SF_Gurriel.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 7 (Correa, Brantley, Springer, Alvarez 2, Gurriel); New York 5 (Gregorius 2, Judge, LeMahieu). RISP_Houston 0 for 8; New York 0 for 6.
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole W,3-0
|7
|
|4
|0
|0
|5
|7
|112
|0.40
|Smith
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|2.45
|Harris H,2
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.00
|Osuna S,1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|1.69
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Severino L,0-1
|4
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|3
|6
|97
|2.16
|Green
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0.00
|Kahnle
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|1.59
|Ottavino
|0
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|7
|11.57
|Britton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|1.69
|Cessa
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|35
|0.00
Ottavino pitched to 2 batters in the 7th
Inherited runners-scored_Green 2-0, Britton 2-2. IBB_off Britton (Bregman). HBP_Cessa (Bregman). WP_Britton.
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Mark Carlson; Right, Cory Blaser; Left, Marvin Hudson.
T_3:44. A_48,998 (47,309).
