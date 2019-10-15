Listen Live Sports

Houston 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

October 15, 2019 8:05 pm
 
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 4 7 3 5 10
Springer cf-rf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .121
Altuve 2b 5 2 2 1 0 0 .375
Brantley lf 4 1 2 0 1 1 .250
Marisnick pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Bregman 3b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .292
Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .233
Alvarez dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .207
Correa ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .161
Reddick rf-lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .143
Maldonado c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .333
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 1 5 1 5 7
LeMahieu 1b 5 0 2 0 0 0 .333
Judge rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .318
Gardner lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Encarnación dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .200
Torres 2b 2 1 1 1 2 1 .417
Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .227
Sánchez c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .095
Urshela 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .217
Hicks cf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .000
Houston 110 000 200_4 7 0
New York 000 000 010_1 5 1

1-ran for Brantley in the 9th.

E_Severino (1). LOB_Houston 10, New York 9. 2B_Maldonado (1), Encarnación (3). HR_Altuve (4), off Severino; Reddick (1), off Severino; Torres (3), off Smith. RBIs_Altuve (6), Reddick (1), Gurriel (5), Torres (10). SB_Altuve (1). SF_Gurriel.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 7 (Correa, Brantley, Springer, Alvarez 2, Gurriel); New York 5 (Gregorius 2, Judge, LeMahieu). RISP_Houston 0 for 8; New York 0 for 6.

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cole W,3-0 7 4 0 0 5 7 112 0.40
Smith 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 10 2.45
Harris H,2 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.00
Osuna S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 1.69
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Severino L,0-1 4 1-3 5 2 2 3 6 97 2.16
Green 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 0.00
Kahnle 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 1.59
Ottavino 0 1 2 2 1 0 7 11.57
Britton 1 0 0 0 1 0 11 1.69
Cessa 2 1 0 0 0 3 35 0.00

Ottavino pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored_Green 2-0, Britton 2-2. IBB_off Britton (Bregman). HBP_Cessa (Bregman). WP_Britton.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Mark Carlson; Right, Cory Blaser; Left, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:44. A_48,998 (47,309).

