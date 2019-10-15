Listen Live Sports

Houston 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

October 15, 2019 8:05 pm
 
Houston New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 4 7 3 Totals 32 1 5 1
Springer cf-rf 4 0 0 0 LeMahieu 1b 5 0 2 0
Altuve 2b 5 2 2 1 Judge rf 4 0 1 0
Brantley lf 4 1 2 0 Gardner lf 4 0 0 0
Marisnick pr-cf 0 0 0 0 Encarnación dh 4 0 1 0
Bregman 3b 2 0 0 0 Torres 2b 2 1 1 1
Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 1 Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0
Alvarez dh 3 0 0 0 Sánchez c 4 0 0 0
Correa ss 4 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 3 0 0 0
Reddick rf-lf 4 1 1 1 Hicks cf 2 0 0 0
Maldonado c 4 0 1 0
Houston 110 000 200 4
New York 000 000 010 1

E_Severino (1). LOB_Houston 10, New York 9. 2B_Maldonado (1), Encarnación (3). HR_Altuve (4), Reddick (1), Torres (3). SB_Altuve (1). SF_Gurriel (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Cole W,3-0 7 4 0 0 5 7
Smith 1-3 1 1 1 0 0
Harris H,2 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Osuna S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0
New York
Severino L,0-1 4 1-3 5 2 2 3 6
Green 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Kahnle 1 0 0 0 0 0
Ottavino 0 1 2 2 1 0
Britton 1 0 0 0 1 0
Cessa 2 1 0 0 0 3

Ottavino pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Cessa (Bregman). WP_Britton.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Mark Carlson; Right, Cory Blaser; Left, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:44. A_48,998 (47,309).

