Houston 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

October 20, 2019 12:27 am
 
New York Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 4 10 4 Totals 32 6 6 6
LeMahieu 1b 5 1 1 2 Springer cf-rf 3 1 0 0
Judge rf 4 0 1 0 Altuve 2b 4 3 2 2
Torres 2b 5 0 1 0 Brantley lf 3 0 1 0
Hicks cf 4 0 0 0 1-Marisnick pr-cf 0 0 0 0
Encarnación dh 3 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 3 1 0 1
Gregorius ss 4 1 2 0 Gurriel 1b 4 1 2 3
Sánchez c 3 0 1 1 Correa ss 3 0 0 0
Urshela 3b 3 2 3 1 Alvarez dh 3 0 0 0
Gardner lf 4 0 1 0 a-Díaz ph-dh 1 0 0 0
Maldonado c 4 0 1 0
Reddick rf-lf 4 0 0 0
New York 010 100 002 4
Houston 300 001 002 6

DP_New York 1, Houston 2. LOB_New York 8, Houston 6. 2B_Gregorius (1), Altuve (2). HR_Urshela (1), LeMahieu (2), Gurriel (1), Altuve (4). SB_Correa (0).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Green 1 2 3 3 1 1
Happ 2 0 0 0 1 0
Cessa 2 1 0 0 0 1
Kahnle 1 1 1 1 1 2
Ottavino 1 0 0 0 0 1
Britton 1 1 0 0 2 0
Chapman, L, 0-0 2-3 1 2 2 1 1
Houston
Peacock 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 2
James 1 1 0 0 2 1
Pressly 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Urquidy 2 2-3 3 1 1 1 5
Harris, H, 3 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Smith, H, 0 1 1 0 0 0 1
Osuna, W, 0-0 1 2 2 2 0 2

James pitched to 5 batters in the 3rd.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Kerwin Danley; Right, Mark Carlson; Left, Dan Bellino.

T_4:09. A_43,357 (41,168).

