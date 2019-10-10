Houston 6, Tampa Bay 1

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 1 2 1 2 11 Meadows lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .130 Pham dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .360 Choi 1b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .188 d’Arnaud c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .105 Sogard 2b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .500 García rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .300 Wendle 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .200 Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .136 Adames ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .294

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 6 8 6 2 10 Springer cf-rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .143 Brantley lf 3 2 2 1 1 0 .211 Marisnick cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Altuve 2b 4 2 2 2 0 0 .350 Bregman 3b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .353 Alvarez dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .316 Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .316 Correa ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .158 Reddick rf-lf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .100 Maldonado c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .400 a-Tucker ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 R.Chirinos c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .222

Tampa Bay 010 000 000_1 2 0 Houston 400 000 02x_6 8 0

a-struck out for Maldonado in the 7th.

LOB_Tampa Bay 2, Houston 4. 2B_Bregman (2). HR_Sogard (1), off Cole; Brantley (1), off Pagán; Altuve (3), off Pagán. RBIs_Sogard (2), Altuve 2 (5), Bregman 2 (3), Gurriel (4), Brantley (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 0; Houston 0. RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 0; Houston 3 for 4.

Runners moved up_Alvarez. GIDP_García.

DP_Houston 1 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Glasnow, L, 0-2 2 2-3 5 4 4 0 3 40 7.71 Snell 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 25 1.69 Roe 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 6.75 Yarbrough 0 0 0 0 1 0 6 0.00 Anderson 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 8 1.59 Castillo 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 7 0.00 Poche 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 2.08 Pagán 2-3 2 2 2 1 1 20 6.00 McKay 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 0.00

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cole, W, 2-0 8 2 1 1 2 10 107 0.57 Osuna 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.38

Yarbrough pitched to 1 batters in the 5th

Inherited runners-scored_Anderson 1-0, Poche 1-0, Pagán 1-0, McKay 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Bruce Dreckman; Right, James Hoye; Left, Mark Wegner.

T_3:12. A_43,418 (41,168).

