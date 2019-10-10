Houston 6, Tampa Bay 1

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|1
|2
|1
|2
|11
|
|Meadows lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.130
|Pham dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.360
|Choi 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.188
|d’Arnaud c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.105
|Sogard 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.500
|García rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Wendle 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.136
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|6
|8
|6
|2
|10
|
|Springer cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|Brantley lf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.211
|Marisnick cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Altuve 2b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.350
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.353
|Alvarez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.316
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.316
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.158
|Reddick rf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.100
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|a-Tucker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|R.Chirinos c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Tampa Bay
|010
|000
|000_1
|2
|0
|Houston
|400
|000
|02x_6
|8
|0
a-struck out for Maldonado in the 7th.
LOB_Tampa Bay 2, Houston 4. 2B_Bregman (2). HR_Sogard (1), off Cole; Brantley (1), off Pagán; Altuve (3), off Pagán. RBIs_Sogard (2), Altuve 2 (5), Bregman 2 (3), Gurriel (4), Brantley (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 0; Houston 0. RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 0; Houston 3 for 4.
Runners moved up_Alvarez. GIDP_García.
DP_Houston 1 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Glasnow, L, 0-2
|2
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|0
|3
|40
|7.71
|Snell
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|25
|1.69
|Roe
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|6.75
|Yarbrough
|0
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|0.00
|Anderson
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|1.59
|Castillo
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0.00
|Poche
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2.08
|Pagán
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|20
|6.00
|McKay
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0.00
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole, W, 2-0
|8
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|10
|107
|0.57
|Osuna
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.38
Yarbrough pitched to 1 batters in the 5th
Inherited runners-scored_Anderson 1-0, Poche 1-0, Pagán 1-0, McKay 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Bruce Dreckman; Right, James Hoye; Left, Mark Wegner.
T_3:12. A_43,418 (41,168).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.