Houston 6, Tampa Bay 1

October 10, 2019 10:29 pm
 
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 1 2 1 2 11
Meadows lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .130
Pham dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .360
Choi 1b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .188
d’Arnaud c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .105
Sogard 2b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .500
García rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .300
Wendle 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .200
Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .136
Adames ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .294
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 6 8 6 2 10
Springer cf-rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .143
Brantley lf 3 2 2 1 1 0 .211
Marisnick cf 0 0 0 0 0 0
Altuve 2b 4 2 2 2 0 0 .350
Bregman 3b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .353
Alvarez dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .316
Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .316
Correa ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .158
Reddick rf-lf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .100
Maldonado c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .400
a-Tucker ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
R.Chirinos c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Tampa Bay 010 000 000_1 2 0
Houston 400 000 02x_6 8 0

a-struck out for Maldonado in the 7th.

LOB_Tampa Bay 2, Houston 4. 2B_Bregman (2). HR_Sogard (1), off Cole; Brantley (1), off Pagán; Altuve (3), off Pagán. RBIs_Sogard (2), Altuve 2 (5), Bregman 2 (3), Gurriel (4), Brantley (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 0; Houston 0. RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 0; Houston 3 for 4.

Runners moved up_Alvarez. GIDP_García.

DP_Houston 1 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Glasnow, L, 0-2 2 2-3 5 4 4 0 3 40 7.71
Snell 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 25 1.69
Roe 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 6.75
Yarbrough 0 0 0 0 1 0 6 0.00
Anderson 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 8 1.59
Castillo 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 7 0.00
Poche 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 2.08
Pagán 2-3 2 2 2 1 1 20 6.00
McKay 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 0.00
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cole, W, 2-0 8 2 1 1 2 10 107 0.57
Osuna 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.38

Yarbrough pitched to 1 batters in the 5th

Inherited runners-scored_Anderson 1-0, Poche 1-0, Pagán 1-0, McKay 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Bruce Dreckman; Right, James Hoye; Left, Mark Wegner.

T_3:12. A_43,418 (41,168).

