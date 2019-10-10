Houston 6, Tampa Bay 1

Tampa Bay Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 28 1 2 1 Totals 32 6 8 6 Meadows lf 4 0 0 0 Springer cf-rf 4 1 1 0 Pham dh 4 0 0 0 Brantley lf 3 2 2 1 Choi 1b 3 0 1 0 Marisnick cf 0 0 0 0 d’Arnaud c 2 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 4 2 2 2 Sogard 2b 3 1 1 1 Bregman 3b 4 1 1 2 García rf 3 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 3 0 0 0 Wendle 3b 3 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 1 Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0 Correa ss 4 0 0 0 Adames ss 3 0 0 0 Reddick rf-lf 3 0 1 0 Maldonado c 2 0 0 0 a-Tucker ph 1 0 0 0 R.Chirinos c 0 0 0 0

Tampa Bay 010 000 000 — 1 Houston 400 000 02x — 6

DP_Tampa Bay 0, Houston 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 2, Houston 4. 2B_Bregman (2). HR_Sogard (1), Brantley (1), Altuve (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay Glasnow, L, 0-2 2 2-3 5 4 4 0 3 Snell 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Roe 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Yarbrough 0 0 0 0 1 0 Anderson 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Castillo 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Poche 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Pagán 2-3 2 2 2 1 1 McKay 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

Houston Cole, W, 2-0 8 2 1 1 2 10 Osuna 1 0 0 0 0 1

Yarbrough pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Bruce Dreckman; Right, James Hoye; Left, Mark Wegner.

T_3:12. A_43,418 (41,168).

