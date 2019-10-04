Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Houston 6, Tampa Bay 2

October 4, 2019 5:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Tampa Bay Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 2 5 2 Totals 33 6 9 4
Meadows rf 2 0 1 1 Springer cf-rf 4 0 0 0
Pham lf 4 0 1 0 Altuve 2b 5 1 1 2
Choi 1b 3 0 0 0 Brantley lf 4 1 2 0
Y.Díaz dh 4 0 0 0 Marisnick cf 0 0 0 0
Lowe 2b 4 0 1 0 Bregman 3b 2 2 1 0
d’Arnaud c 4 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 4 1 1 1
Wendle 3b-ss 3 1 1 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 2 1
Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0 Correa ss 4 0 1 0
Adames ss 2 0 0 0 R.Chirinos c 3 0 1 0
Sogard ph-3b 1 1 1 1 Reddick rf-lf 3 1 0 0
Tampa Bay 000 000 020 2
Houston 000 040 20x 6

E_Lowe (1). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Houston 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Houston 8. 2B_Meadows (1), Bregman (1), Alvarez (1), Gurriel (1). HR_Altuve (1). SB_Springer (1), Gurriel (1), Bregman (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Glasnow L,0-1 4 1-3 4 2 2 3 5
McKay 1-3 2 2 0 0 1
Roe 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Drake 1 2 2 2 1 2
Poche 1 1 0 0 0 1
Houston
Verlander W,1-0 7 1 0 0 3 8
Pressly 2-3 4 2 2 0 0
Harris H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Osuna 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, James Hoye; Right, D.J. Reyburn; Left, Jerry Meals.

T_3:24. A_43,360 (41,168).

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|6 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
10|7 NRO Cyber Day
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Community relations event at DoD Education Activity Bahrain

Today in History

1927: Work begins on Mount Rushmore