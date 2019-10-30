Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Houston visits Washington after Harden’s 40-point outing

October 30, 2019 3:05 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Houston Rockets (2-1, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (1-2, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

Houston visits the Washington Wizards after James Harden scored 40 points in the Rockets’ 116-112 win over the Thunder.

Washington finished 32-50 overall with a 22-19 record at home during the 2018-19 season. The Wizards averaged 114.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 116.9 last season.

Advertisement

Houston went 53-29 overall in the 2018-19 season while going 22-19 on the road. The Rockets gave up 109.1 points per game while committing 22 fouls last season.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Wizards Injuries: Troy Brown Jr.: out (calf), C.J. Miles Jr.: out (foot), John Wall Jr.: out (left torn achilles), Jordan McRae: out (finger), Ian Mahinmi: out (achilles).

Rockets Injuries: Nene: out (abductor), Gerald Green: out (left foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|28 Hypersonic Weapons
10|28 56th Annual AOC International Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival

Today in History

1991: Galileo becomes first spacecraft to visit asteroid